USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 79.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,203,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $696,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,141 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $84,482,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,219,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $48,052,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 109.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after purchasing an additional 420,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.94. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 31.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Stevens sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $686,679.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Catlin sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $435,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,181 shares of company stock worth $1,236,658. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.