USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases New Position in Pool Co. (POOL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Pool by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $146.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.51 and a fifty-two week high of $175.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $811.31 million for the quarter. Pool had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 78.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur D. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,912,477. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total transaction of $6,460,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,732,872.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $11,473,167. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.60.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.