USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.12 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Copart stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 23.14%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

