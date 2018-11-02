US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Stock Price Down 30% on Disappointing Earnings

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) was down 30% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 2,917,153 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 646% from the average daily volume of 391,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $460.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other news, insider John William White bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $314,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,995,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,064,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after acquiring an additional 53,002 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,005,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 57,766 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,931,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,449,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

