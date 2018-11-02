US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.27% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on US Xpress Enterprises from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Xpress Enterprises from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.
Shares of USX traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. 2,918,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,138. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
In related news, insider John William White bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $314,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth $25,995,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 5.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,064,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,690,000 after buying an additional 53,002 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 6.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,005,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 57,766 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth $13,931,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth $12,449,000.
US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
