US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on US Xpress Enterprises from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Xpress Enterprises from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Shares of USX traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. 2,918,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,138. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $460.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John William White bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $314,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth $25,995,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 5.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,064,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,690,000 after buying an additional 53,002 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 6.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,005,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 57,766 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth $13,931,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth $12,449,000.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.