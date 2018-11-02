US Ecology (ECOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. US Ecology had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $151.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. US Ecology updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.28-2.44 EPS.

NASDAQ ECOL traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $71.75. 130,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,879. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.58. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of US Ecology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of US Ecology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of US Ecology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

In related news, CFO Eric L. Gerratt sold 27,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,896,902.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,427.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe F. Colvin sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $658,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,944 shares of company stock worth $4,128,574. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

