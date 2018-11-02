US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,337,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.20% of Accenture worth $227,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Accenture by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,195,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,472,000 after buying an additional 234,593 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,269,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55,510 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 198,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $158.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $141.93 and a 52-week high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.32%.

In other Accenture news, CFO David Rowland sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $250,079.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,328 shares in the company, valued at $19,847,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,862 shares of company stock worth $13,221,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Accenture to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.37.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

