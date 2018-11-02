US Bancorp DE Sells 6,093 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.29% of Travelers Companies worth $99,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,364,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,112,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,129,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,024,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,939,000 after buying an additional 529,067 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,008,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,408,000 after buying an additional 43,331 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 935,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,427,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.36.

NYSE:TRV opened at $125.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $119.67 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $1,162,895.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,859.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

