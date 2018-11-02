US Bancorp DE Has $140.71 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (CB)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,052,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chubb were worth $140,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1,612.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

In other Chubb news, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $2,086,508.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,263,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $31,985,278.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,124,804.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242,967 shares of company stock valued at $34,072,088 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $125.52 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

