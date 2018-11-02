Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBA traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. 58,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.29. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,734,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,138,000 after acquiring an additional 319,942 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 844,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 480.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 136,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 84 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

