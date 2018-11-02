Urban One (UONE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $110.73 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 76.74%.

Shares of Urban One stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. 4,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,441. The stock has a market cap of $131.38 million, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of -0.28. Urban One has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

