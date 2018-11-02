UR (UR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

UR (CURRENCY:UR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last week, UR has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. UR has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of UR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UR coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About UR

UR (CRYPTO:UR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2016. UR’s official Twitter account is @URforall . UR’s official website is ur.technology

UR Coin Trading

UR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

