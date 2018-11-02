Ur-Energy (URG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Ur-Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright set a $1.40 price target on Ur-Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ur-Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.08.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ur-Energy stock. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 535.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160,802 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Ur-Energy worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ur-Energy (URG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.