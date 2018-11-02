Uquid Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $616,907.00 (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $616,907.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, TOPBTC, Livecoin and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00148320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00248896 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.66 or 0.09798077 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012787 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, OOOBTC, Exrates, IDEX, IDAX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

