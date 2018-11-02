Upland Software (UPLD) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 424,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,718. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $653.42 million, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $58,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,579,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $41,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,690 shares in the company, valued at $17,088,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,149,107 shares of company stock worth $40,331,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,145,000 after purchasing an additional 635,712 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth $11,403,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 901.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 142,649 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 247,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 136,909 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 231,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 94,412 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

