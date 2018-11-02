Upland Resources (UPL) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Upland Resources Ltd (LON:UPL) shares rose 11.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). Approximately 3,609,943 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

About Upland Resources (LON:UPL)

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

