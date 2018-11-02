United States Steel (X) & Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Critical Comparison

United States Steel (NYSE:X) and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of United States Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of United States Steel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares United States Steel and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Steel 4.09% 18.70% 6.19% Universal Stainless & Alloy Products 7.20% 4.50% 2.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for United States Steel and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Steel 3 6 6 0 2.20 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products 0 1 1 0 2.50

United States Steel presently has a consensus target price of $40.77, suggesting a potential upside of 50.06%. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.56%. Given United States Steel’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe United States Steel is more favorable than Universal Stainless & Alloy Products.

Volatility and Risk

United States Steel has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United States Steel pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products does not pay a dividend. United States Steel pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United States Steel and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Steel $12.25 billion 0.39 $387.00 million $1.94 14.01 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products $202.64 million 0.89 $7.61 million N/A N/A

United States Steel has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Stainless & Alloy Products.

Summary

United States Steel beats Universal Stainless & Alloy Products on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products. This segment serves customers in the service center, conversion, automotive, construction, container, and appliance and electrical markets. The USSE segment provides slabs, sheets, strip mill plates, tin mill products, and spiral welded pipes, as well as heating radiators and refractory ceramic materials. This segment serves customers in the construction, service center, conversion, container, transportation, appliance and electrical, oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The Tubular segment offers seamless and electric resistance welded steel casing and tubing products; and standard and line pipe and mechanical tubing products primarily to customers in the oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The company also provides railroad services; and owns, develops, and manages various real estate assets. United States Steel Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar. Its semi-finished long products are primarily used to produce finished bar, rod, and wire products; and finished bar products that are principally used by OEMs and by service center customers for distribution to various end users. The company also offers conversion services on materials supplied by its customers. Its products are also used in aerospace, oil and gas, power generation, and automotive industries, as well as in the manufacturing of equipment for food handling, health and medical, chemical processing, and pollution control; and manufacturing of metals, plastics, paper and aluminum extrusions, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and optics. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. sells its products to service centers, forgers, rerollers, OEMs, and wire redrawers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.

