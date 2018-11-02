United States Steel (X) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.
X stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,824,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,203,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.11.
United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.
