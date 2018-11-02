United States Steel (X) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

X stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,824,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,203,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.11.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.72.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

