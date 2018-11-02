United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) Receives $2.60 Average PT from Brokerages

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. CLSA lowered United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Nomura lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. 25,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,389. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $39.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.72 billion. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 172.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 582,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 368,223 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,747,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 757,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

