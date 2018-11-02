United Internet (UTDI) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.59% from the stock’s current price.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €58.50 ($68.02).

ETR:UTDI opened at €38.01 ($44.20) on Wednesday. United Internet has a 52-week low of €37.80 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €59.80 ($69.53).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

