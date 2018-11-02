United Internet (UTDI) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.59% from the stock’s current price.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €58.50 ($68.02).

ETR:UTDI opened at €38.01 ($44.20) on Wednesday. United Internet has a 52-week low of €37.80 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €59.80 ($69.53).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

