United Internet AG (UDIRF) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for United Internet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Internet’s FY2019 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Get United Internet alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of UDIRF opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. United Internet has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $72.35.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.