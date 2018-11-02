United Insurance (UIHC) Shares Down 5.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) dropped 5.8% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $18.88. Approximately 625,596 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 472% from the average daily volume of 109,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.40). United Insurance had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

UIHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Insurance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Insurance by 4.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter worth $101,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Insurance by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in United Insurance in the third quarter worth $210,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $865.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65.

About United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

