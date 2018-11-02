Uniper (UN01) Given a €23.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €23.50 ($27.33) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale set a €26.20 ($30.47) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.38 ($28.35).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €25.32 ($29.44) on Friday. Uniper has a 12-month low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a 12-month high of €26.64 ($30.98).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

