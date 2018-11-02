Unibright Price Up 53.4% Over Last Week (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Unibright token can currently be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Cryptopia, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 53.4% against the US dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $579,893.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00150414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00252276 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.65 or 0.09922516 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00013004 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,294,219 tokens. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

