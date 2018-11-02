Under Armour (UAA) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “$21.81” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.26.

UAA stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.65, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 91,063 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $171,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

