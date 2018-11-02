Under Armour (UAA) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Pivotal Research

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Pivotal Research from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “$21.81” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.26.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 123.96, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of -0.42.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Under Armour by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Under Armour by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

