UBS Group Trims Facebook (FB) Target Price to $160.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FB. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.56.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $153.84 on Wednesday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $139.03 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,088,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.39, for a total transaction of $392,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,416,282 shares of company stock valued at $603,782,983 over the last three months. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,855,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,508,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 122,122,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,007 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,909,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,229,147,000 after purchasing an additional 224,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,718,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,803,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,102,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,294,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,595 shares in the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.