UBS Group Reiterates “$40.00” Price Target for National-Oilwell Varco (NOV)

UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, www.stocktargetadvisor.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOV. Citigroup upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.32.
Shares of NYSE NOV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.33. 129,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,005.60 and a beta of 0.93. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $49.08.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 220.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 10.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 437,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after buying an additional 40,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,257,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,565,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile
National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
