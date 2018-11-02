UBS Group Reiterates “$40.00” Price Target for National-Oilwell Varco (NOV)

UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, www.stocktargetadvisor.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOV. Citigroup upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.32.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.33. 129,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,005.60 and a beta of 0.93. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $198,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,494.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,523.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,734 shares of company stock valued at $939,945. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 220.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 10.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 437,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after buying an additional 40,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,257,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,565,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

