UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Premier Oil (PMO)

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PMO. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Investec decreased their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 146.50 ($1.91).

LON PMO opened at GBX 107.60 ($1.41) on Friday. Premier Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 42.75 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.56 ($1.37).

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

