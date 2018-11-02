UBS Group Lowers Weatherford International (WFT) to Neutral

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, 99wallstreet.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFT. Tudor Pickering upgraded Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Shares of WFT opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.39.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 283.53% and a negative net margin of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weatherford International news, Director Angela A. Minas purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,641.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Macaulay sold 767,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $2,195,310.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,406.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 37.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,460,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,343 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 23,255,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,110 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 34,487,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,806 shares during the period. Sandia Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 33.9% during the second quarter. Sandia Holdings LLC now owns 2,728,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 690,954 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $2,139,000.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

