UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (STM) a €13.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cfra set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Baader Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.06 ($23.33).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM opened at €19.87 ($23.10) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.