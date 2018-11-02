Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

UBNT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on Ubiquiti Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ubiquiti Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ubiquiti Networks from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.62.

UBNT opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 8.87. Ubiquiti Networks has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $101.33. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 69.24% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Ubiquiti Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Networks will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Benjamin Moore sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $8,791,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 673,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,181,539.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 70.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 1,940.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

