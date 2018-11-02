U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.52.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.67.
U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,600. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $64.45 and a 12-month high of $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Jerald L. Pullins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $460,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,402 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
