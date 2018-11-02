U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,600. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $64.45 and a 12-month high of $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Jerald L. Pullins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $460,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,402 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

