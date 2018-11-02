U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.
U.S. Physical Therapy has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.
U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.00. 113,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,600. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $64.45 and a 12-month high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12.
Several brokerages have issued reports on USPH. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.
In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $143,269.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerald L. Pullins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $460,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,750 shares of company stock worth $2,642,402 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.