U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

U.S. Physical Therapy has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.00. 113,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,600. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $64.45 and a 12-month high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USPH. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $143,269.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerald L. Pullins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $460,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,750 shares of company stock worth $2,642,402 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

