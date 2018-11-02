U.S. Bancorp (USB) Position Lifted by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $821,374.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,390.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $889,581.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,970.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.