Tyler Technologies (TYL) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.76-4.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.22 million.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.12 and a twelve month high of $252.47.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.98 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.27.

In related news, VP Brian K. Miller sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.64, for a total transaction of $1,410,965.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $12,048,375.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,565,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,397 shares of company stock worth $32,234,944. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.