Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.50, for a total value of $7,447,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total value of $1,001,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,397 shares of company stock valued at $32,234,944. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,621. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $168.12 and a 12-month high of $252.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.98 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

