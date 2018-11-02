Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Director Acquires $31,620.00 in Stock

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Director Charles F. Butrico, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,982.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TRCB opened at $15.29 on Friday. Two Rivers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.34.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Two Rivers Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Two Rivers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $158,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Two Rivers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 54.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Two Rivers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $671,000. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

