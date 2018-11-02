Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Director Acquires $31,620.00 in Stock

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Director Charles F. Butrico, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,982.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
TRCB opened at $15.29 on Friday. Two Rivers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.34.
Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Two Rivers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $158,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Two Rivers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 54.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Two Rivers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $671,000. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TRCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.
Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile
Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
