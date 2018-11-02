TWIST (TWIST) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

TWIST (CURRENCY:TWIST) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, TWIST has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. TWIST has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,367.00 worth of TWIST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TWIST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.02420202 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009946 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011522 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003672 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000590 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000081 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TWIST (CRYPTO:TWIST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. TWIST’s total supply is 214,797,277 coins. TWIST’s official Twitter account is @twist_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . TWIST’s official website is twist.network

TWIST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TWIST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TWIST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TWIST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

