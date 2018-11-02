Twin Disc (TWIN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
TWIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Twin Disc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Shares of NASDAQ TWIN traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,534. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $247.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
