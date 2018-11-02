Twin Disc (TWIN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

TWIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Twin Disc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,534. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $247.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.90.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Twin Disc had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $74.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Research analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.