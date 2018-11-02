Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 34.39% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,721,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.61. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.