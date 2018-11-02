Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) Shares Bought by Steinberg Global Asset Management

Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management owned about 0.31% of Turning Point Brands worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 53.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 90,062 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,633,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 101.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 82,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,157,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, August 10th.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.
In other news, VP James Michael Murray sold 4,047 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $133,915.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,546 shares in the company, valued at $712,957.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Jr. Helms sold 7,500 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $241,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,547 shares of company stock worth $2,418,925. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.
