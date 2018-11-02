Tuesday Morning (TUES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $227.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.39 million.

TUES stock remained flat at $$3.06 during midday trading on Friday. 113,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,979. The stock has a market cap of $140.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Tuesday Morning has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUES. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Tuesday Morning by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,339,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 838,807 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tuesday Morning by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 929,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 237,512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tuesday Morning by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 176,198 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Tuesday Morning by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,781,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 164,105 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TUES. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tuesday Morning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of products for the home in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of Aug 21, 2018, it operated approximately 715 stores in 40 states.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.