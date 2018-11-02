Tucows Inc. (TC) Insider Buys C$452,160.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft F purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$452,160.00.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft F also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 11th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 20,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,060,800.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 9,400 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$54.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$515,590.00.

On Monday, September 24th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 2,071 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,940.50.

On Friday, September 21st, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 3,748 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,976.52.

On Monday, September 17th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 4,489 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,094.61.

On Friday, September 14th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 3,395 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,422.50.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 14,931 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$835,240.14.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 13,935 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$57.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$807,254.55.

TSE TC traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$65.79. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$62.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.78.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$104.65 million during the quarter.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

