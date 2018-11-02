TTM Technologies (TTMI) Lowered to “Hold” at Cross Research

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cross Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 49,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $755.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.89 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.93%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 23,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $441,220.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,357 shares in the company, valued at $951,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Kent Hardwick sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $58,904.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,893.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,615,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,102,000 after buying an additional 420,617 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 578.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 715,833 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 114.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 84,109 shares during the period.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.