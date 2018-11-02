Tronox (TROX) PT Set at $35.00 by Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors set a $35.00 target price on Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TROX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tronox to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Tronox and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tronox to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of TROX opened at $12.17 on Monday. Tronox has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

In other news, Director Gregory Daniel Blue sold 10,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,989.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 448,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after buying an additional 78,594 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 51,174 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,272,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,716,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,083,000 after purchasing an additional 440,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

