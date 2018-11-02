Trinity Industries (TRN) PT Set at $40.00 by Mizuho

Mizuho set a $40.00 price target on Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Vertical Group raised Trinity Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Trinity Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.22.

NYSE:TRN opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,053,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,262,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at $678,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,488,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 111.2% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 61,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

