Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,142 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.68% of Trinity Industries worth $36,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 13,081.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,779,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,993 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 171.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,995,000 after acquiring an additional 810,646 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,392,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,161,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $930.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.60 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

TRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

