TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In other news, VP Edward Griese sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $217,812.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,586.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 9,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $523,672.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,838.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,605 shares of company stock worth $9,691,464. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $151,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $239,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.40. TriNet Group has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.