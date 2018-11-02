Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 1,892 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Gifford Fong Associates bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $137,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $92,252.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OGE opened at $36.06 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.62.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Barclays began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

